Open Menu

FIA Nabs 470 Human Smugglers In Last Four Years: NA Told

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 09:22 PM

FIA nabs 470 human smugglers in last four years: NA told

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Wednesday told the National Assembly that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 470 human smugglers and convicted 364 during the last four years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Wednesday told the National Assembly that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 470 human smugglers and convicted 364 during the last four years.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the minister said the FIA has been taking action against those involved in human smuggling and registered 889 cases under Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018 during 2020, 2021, 2022 and April 30, 2023. Some 2016 Pakistanis were identified travelling on fake/ forged documents against whom 971 cases were registered and arrested 104 smugglers/ agents during the said period, he said.

He said seven Airline Staff members who were involved in facilitation to paxes on fake travel documents have also been arrested. Legislation has been done to punish human traffickers as well as safeguard the rights of victims.

The minister said we were also strengthening international cooperation to curb the menace of human smuggling.

To another question, the minister said that the federal capital witnessed 20 per cent reduction in crimes cases. Eagle Squad has been established in the Federal Capital Territory on the pattern of the Dolphin Force in Punjab to control the crime rate, he said.

He said there was considerable reduction in the crime rate in Islamabad after the establishment of Eagle Squad.

To a separate question, Shahdat Awan said that no air ambulance services was available in the Capital Hospital CDA. The Ambulances services including Air Ambulances was the domain of CARES-1122 MCI, he said.

He said the government has also taken effective measures to prevent human smuggling.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Punjab Eagle Federal Investigation Agency April 2016 2018 2020 Capital Development Authority Government

Recent Stories

Facilitating business community, resolution of the ..

Facilitating business community, resolution of their issues among govt's priorit ..

4 minutes ago
 Political Parties urged to take measures for educa ..

Political Parties urged to take measures for educational reforms

19 seconds ago
 Nutrition Stabilization Centre inaugurated at Moul ..

Nutrition Stabilization Centre inaugurated at Moulvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospita ..

20 seconds ago
 Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar ..

Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar questions PTI govt's Rs 500B ..

22 seconds ago
 BISP board approves record Rs. 471 billion budget ..

BISP board approves record Rs. 471 billion budget for FY 2023-24

23 seconds ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali emphas ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali emphasizes significant role of Women ..

10 minutes ago
US Preparing to Possibly Evacuate Embassy Personne ..

US Preparing to Possibly Evacuate Embassy Personnel in Niger Amid Military Coup ..

10 minutes ago
 Price Control, Prevention of Profiteering, Hoardin ..

Price Control, Prevention of Profiteering, Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2023 lands ..

10 minutes ago
 PTCL Group introduces 6 months maternity, 30 days ..

PTCL Group introduces 6 months maternity, 30 days paternity leaves

9 minutes ago
 Russia to Launch Largest in 40 Years Expedition Be ..

Russia to Launch Largest in 40 Years Expedition Beyond Arctic Polar Circle

10 minutes ago
 Mega health, infrastructure projects under executi ..

Mega health, infrastructure projects under execution at fast pace in Multan: Com ..

17 minutes ago
 Bank Alfalah disburses Rs.970 million for flood-im ..

Bank Alfalah disburses Rs.970 million for flood-impacted communities in second p ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan