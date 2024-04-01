FIA nabs 9 law violators

FIA Faisalabad zone has nabbed 9 law violators during last 12 hours on charge of their involvement in Hwala Hundi, issuance of fake visas, sale of prohibited drugs and electricity thefts, etc

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) FIA Faisalabad zone has nabbed 9 law violators during last 12 hours on charge of their involvement in Hwala Hundi, issuance of fake visas, sale of prohibited drugs and electricity thefts, etc.

FIA spokesman said here on Monday that FIA team arrested Wahhab Rafiq and Ahsan Ali as they were involved in Hwala Hundi. The FIA team also recovered 5 ledgers, 2 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

The FIA team also arrested accused Qadeer Ahmad and Ghulam Muhammad on charge of their involvement in issuing fake and bogus visas and passports. Therefore the team recovered 6 fake passports, 6 visas, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

The accused had extorted millions of rupees from people under the garb to send them abroad for employment.

Meanwhile, the FIA team apprehended accused Muneeb-ul-Haq, Zeeshan Tariq, Ameer Hamza and Waseem Iqbal who were involved in selling prohibited, banned and spurious drugs.

The team also detected theft of electricity in a private housing scheme and arrested an accused Sajid Ahmad from the spot. The FIA team also recovered wires and other material being used for power pilferage.

All the accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.