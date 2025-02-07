LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala zone on Friday arrested a most wanted human trafficker,listed in FIA’s red book.

According to FIA officials,the accused identified as Subah Sadiq,who had been on the agency’s wanted list for 12 years.Multiple cases were registered against him in 2013 and 2015 and he was wanted in over eight cases related to human trafficking in Composite Circle Gujranwala.

The accused was part of an international human trafficking gang and allegedly deceived innocent citizens by promising them employment in the UAE.

He collected millions of rupees from victims but failed to send them abroad,subsequently going into hiding,said FIA spokesperson.

Following intelligence-based operations,FIA arrested the accused in Sialkot and an investigation has been launched.

FIA Gujranwala zone Director,Abdul Qadir Qamar said that crackdown against human traffickers will continue and all resources are being utilized to bring them to justice.