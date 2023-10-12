FIA nabs accused for selling, supplying spurious medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar on Thursday arrested the accused involved in selling spurious and unregistered medicines in the market.

According FIA spokesman, the operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar Saadullah, adding that the accused Nasir Khan was arrested along with a consignment of fake and unregistered medicines.

The confiscated medicines were handed over to the Drug Inspector, Anti-Corruption Circle for testing while a case was registered against the accused and an investigation was initiated.