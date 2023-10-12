Open Menu

FIA Nabs Accused For Selling, Supplying Spurious Medicines

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 01:10 PM

FIA nabs accused for selling, supplying spurious medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar on Thursday arrested the accused involved in selling spurious and unregistered medicines in the market.

According FIA spokesman, the operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar Saadullah, adding that the accused Nasir Khan was arrested along with a consignment of fake and unregistered medicines.

The confiscated medicines were handed over to the Drug Inspector, Anti-Corruption Circle for testing while a case was registered against the accused and an investigation was initiated.

Related Topics

Peshawar Nasir Circle Federal Investigation Agency Market

Recent Stories

Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in ..

Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in Lahore face legal action

5 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. Sout ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, ..

36 minutes ago
 Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team ..

Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match

44 minutes ago
 Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including fol ..

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

1 hour ago
 Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmed ..

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmedabad              ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial G ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on ..

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on death of former Prime Minister ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE and US Presidents discuss regional development ..

UAE and US Presidents discuss regional developments in phone call

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan