FIA Nabs Human Trafficker
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) In a significant operation against human trafficking , Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) composite Circle Multan apprehended a suspect involving in human trafficking here on Sunday.
According to FIA officials, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Nawaz, was arrested during a raid at Burewala.
The suspect allegedly took Rs500,000 from a citizen, promising a job in Saudi Arabia but failed and subsequently went into hiding. He added that an investigation is ongoing.
