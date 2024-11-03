FIA nabs human trafficker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) In a significant operation against human trafficking , Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) composite Circle Multan apprehended a suspect involving in human trafficking here on Sunday.

According to FIA officials, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Nawaz, was arrested during a raid at Burewala.

The suspect allegedly took Rs500,000 from a citizen, promising a job in Saudi Arabia but failed and subsequently went into hiding. He added that an investigation is ongoing.