FIA nabs illegal travel agent from Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle has arrested an illegal travel agent during a raid in Abbottabad on Friday.

FIA said, the operation took place at a plaza on Mansehra Road, where the suspect, identified as Farooq Shah, was taken into custody.

Nine passports were recovered from the suspect, along with a mobile phone and other important records.

Farooq Shah was allegedly collecting passports and large sums of money from citizens under the pretence of arranging overseas employment, despite not having a valid license.

During interrogation, the suspect failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the recovered passports.

The raid was conducted under the directives of the Director FIA Peshawar Zone.

Authorities confirmed that an investigation has been initiated, and efforts are underway to apprehend other individuals involved in the illegal operation.

FIA officials have assured that further raids are being carried out to dismantle networks engaged in fraudulent travel schemes.

