Open Menu

FIA Nabs Illegal Travel Agent From Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM

FIA nabs illegal travel agent from Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle has arrested an illegal travel agent during a raid in Abbottabad on Friday.

FIA said, the operation took place at a plaza on Mansehra Road, where the suspect, identified as Farooq Shah, was taken into custody.

Nine passports were recovered from the suspect, along with a mobile phone and other important records.

Farooq Shah was allegedly collecting passports and large sums of money from citizens under the pretence of arranging overseas employment, despite not having a valid license.

During interrogation, the suspect failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the recovered passports.

The raid was conducted under the directives of the Director FIA Peshawar Zone.

Authorities confirmed that an investigation has been initiated, and efforts are underway to apprehend other individuals involved in the illegal operation.

FIA officials have assured that further raids are being carried out to dismantle networks engaged in fraudulent travel schemes.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons ..

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

11 minutes ago
 Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to ..

Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations

22 minutes ago
 DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to d ..

DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..

25 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic In ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..

25 minutes ago
 President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors

26 minutes ago
 Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enha ..

Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..

26 minutes ago
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

31 minutes ago
 PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram ..

PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja

37 minutes ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service

55 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamb ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce

56 minutes ago
 Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-J ..

Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic ..

UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan