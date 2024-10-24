FIA nabs MEPCO meter inspector for bribery

Federal Investigators Agency (FIA) apprehended a MEPCO meter inspector for taking bribe, here on Thursday

According to FIA officials, meter inspector Ghulam Asghar was arrested red-handed while taking Rs 50,000 bribe from a citizen. The raid was conducted under the supervision of a special judicial magistrate.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.