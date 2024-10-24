Open Menu

FIA Nabs MEPCO Meter Inspector For Bribery

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM

FIA nabs MEPCO meter inspector for bribery

Federal Investigators Agency (FIA) apprehended a MEPCO meter inspector for taking bribe, here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Federal Investigators Agency (FIA) apprehended a MEPCO meter inspector for taking bribe, here on Thursday.

According to FIA officials, meter inspector Ghulam Asghar was arrested red-handed while taking Rs 50,000 bribe from a citizen. The raid was conducted under the supervision of a special judicial magistrate.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Federal Investigation Agency From MEPCO

Recent Stories

itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smar ..

Itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smartphone

17 minutes ago
 Drug-peddler held with heroin

Drug-peddler held with heroin

4 minutes ago
 Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving p ..

Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabs ..

4 minutes ago
 Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 27

Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 27

4 minutes ago
 Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with ..

Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China

4 minutes ago
 IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence ..

IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference

14 minutes ago
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher

Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher

14 minutes ago
 BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Ba ..

BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan

14 minutes ago
 Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine confl ..

Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker

14 minutes ago
 District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Fa ..

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court

14 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

11 minutes ago
 NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 K ..

NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 KV Sheikhupura Grid Station

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan