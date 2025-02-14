FIA nabs MEPCO official for bribe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle, Multan, apprehended MEPCO employee involved in bribery here on Friday .

According to FIA officials, Imtiaz Hussain,meter inspector at MEPCO Sub-Division Lodhran,caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a citizen in the presence of a judicial magistrate.

A case was registered and further investigation was underway.