FIA Nabs NHA Official Involved In Fraud
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan on Friday arrested a National Highway Authority (NHA) employee involved in fraud and forgery.
According to FIA officials,Muhammad Qamar Shahbaz Saif a paramedical staff member in NHA allegedly had extorted Rs.
600,000 from a complainant under the false promise of securing a job in the Anti-Narcotics Force(ANF).He also provided the complainant with a fake appointment letter to further his deception.
The team raided and arrested the accused while further investigation was underway.
