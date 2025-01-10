Open Menu

FIA Nabs NHA Official Involved In Fraud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 12:30 PM

FIA nabs NHA official involved in fraud

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan on Friday arrested a National Highway Authority (NHA) employee involved in fraud and forgery.

According to FIA officials,Muhammad Qamar Shahbaz Saif a paramedical staff member in NHA allegedly had extorted Rs.

600,000 from a complainant under the false promise of securing a job in the Anti-Narcotics Force(ANF).He also provided the complainant with a fake appointment letter to further his deception.

The team raided and arrested the accused while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Multan Job Circle Federal Investigation Agency NHA From Employment

Recent Stories

‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World ..

‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry

2 minutes ago
 Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar ..

Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for ..

5 minutes ago
 Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

31 minutes ago
 EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of ..

EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..

1 hour ago
 Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply ..

Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody fr ..

UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon

11 hours ago
 DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deal ..

DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals

11 hours ago
 Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set f ..

Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on pr ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, t ..

12 hours ago
 Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with ..

Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan