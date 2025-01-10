FIA nabs NHA official involved in fraud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan on Friday arrested a National Highway Authority (NHA) employee involved in fraud and forgery.

According to FIA officials,Muhammad Qamar Shahbaz Saif a paramedical staff member in NHA allegedly had extorted Rs.

600,000 from a complainant under the false promise of securing a job in the Anti-Narcotics Force(ANF).He also provided the complainant with a fake appointment letter to further his deception.

The team raided and arrested the accused while further investigation was underway.