FIA Nabs Nine Passengers At Multan Airport
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 09:31 PM
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday nabbed nine passengers at Multan airport who attempted to travel to Saudi Arabia for begging
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday nabbed nine passengers at Multan airport who attempted to travel to Saudi Arabia for begging.
According to FIA spokesman, the arrested passengers included seven women and two men identified as Kaneez Bibi, Faiza Mai, Kulsoom Mai, Aasia Bibi, Ulfat Bibi, Naila, Shazia, Khairat Ali and Muhammad Pervaiz, residents of various districts including Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan and Sargodha.
The arrested suspects were attempting to travel to Saudia Arabia under the guise of performing Umrah.
During checking they failed to provide credible documentation regarding their hotel bookings and detail of travel expenses. The suspects were offloaded from flight SV801 and were handed over to the FIA’s Anti-Human Smuggling Circle for further legal proceedings.
He added that passports of those involved in organized begging will be blacklisted as part of a broader crackdown on such activities.
