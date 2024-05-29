FIA Nabs Owners Of Three Institutes On Issuing Fake Tech Degrees
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 11:19 PM
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested the owners of three unregistered institutes on issuance of fake technical degrees
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested the owners of three unregistered institutes on issuance of fake technical degrees.
The FIA's Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad in a major crackdown conducted raids against bogus institutes namely Modern Institute of Informatics, Johar Institute of Information Technology Islamabad and International College of education.
A spokesperson of FIA said the accused including Zeeshan Zahid, Umar Farooq and Ahsan Uddin were arrested from Rawalpindi and Islamabad on issuing fake technical certificates, degrees and cards to citizens against huge sum of money.
The arrested persons used to publicize the admissions into bogus institutes through advertisements in various newspapers and social media.
During the raid, the FIA also recovered a large quantity of fake technical degrees, certificates, cards, diplomas and certificate-making equipment.
Fake seals, diploma stickers, blank certificates, letterhead and emboss machine were also recovered from the possession of the accused.
Further raids are being conducted to arrest other accused and the investigation is underway.
The Director Islamabad Zone appreciated the efforts of the FIA team for their excellent performance.
The FIA spokesperson said indiscriminate actions against fake and illegal institutions would continue.
Recent Stories
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP disburse Rs 633.979 mln in deserving women in Sindh57 seconds ago
-
Fire burns Pharmacy, mattress shop11 minutes ago
-
AJK PM advises SDMA to remain alert to deal with any natural catastrophe21 minutes ago
-
Mirpur AJK continues in grip of severe heat wave21 minutes ago
-
2 killed, one injured in two different incidents21 minutes ago
-
SPA triumphs at Arab Media Excellence Awards 2024 in digital media category37 minutes ago
-
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution47 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared ancient heritage36 minutes ago
-
Fire burns pharmacy, mattress shops36 minutes ago
-
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals36 minutes ago
-
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children36 minutes ago
-
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office36 minutes ago