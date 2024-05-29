FIA nabs owners of three institutes on issuing fake tech degrees

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested the owners of three unregistered institutes on issuance of fake technical degrees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested the owners of three unregistered institutes on issuance of fake technical degrees.

The FIA's Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad in a major crackdown conducted raids against bogus institutes namely Modern Institute of Informatics, Johar Institute of Information Technology Islamabad and International College of education.

A spokesperson of FIA said the accused including Zeeshan Zahid, Umar Farooq and Ahsan Uddin were arrested from Rawalpindi and Islamabad on issuing fake technical certificates, degrees and cards to citizens against huge sum of money.

The arrested persons used to publicize the admissions into bogus institutes through advertisements in various newspapers and social media.

During the raid, the FIA also recovered a large quantity of fake technical degrees, certificates, cards, diplomas and certificate-making equipment.

Fake seals, diploma stickers, blank certificates, letterhead and emboss machine were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

Further raids are being conducted to arrest other accused and the investigation is underway.

The Director Islamabad Zone appreciated the efforts of the FIA team for their excellent performance.

The FIA spokesperson said indiscriminate actions against fake and illegal institutions would continue.