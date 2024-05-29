Open Menu

FIA Nabs Owners Of Three Institutes On Issuing Fake Tech Degrees

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 11:19 PM

FIA nabs owners of three institutes on issuing fake tech degrees

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested the owners of three unregistered institutes on issuance of fake technical degrees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested the owners of three unregistered institutes on issuance of fake technical degrees.

The FIA's Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad in a major crackdown conducted raids against bogus institutes namely Modern Institute of Informatics, Johar Institute of Information Technology Islamabad and International College of education.

A spokesperson of FIA said the accused including Zeeshan Zahid, Umar Farooq and Ahsan Uddin were arrested from Rawalpindi and Islamabad on issuing fake technical certificates, degrees and cards to citizens against huge sum of money.

The arrested persons used to publicize the admissions into bogus institutes through advertisements in various newspapers and social media.

During the raid, the FIA also recovered a large quantity of fake technical degrees, certificates, cards, diplomas and certificate-making equipment.

Fake seals, diploma stickers, blank certificates, letterhead and emboss machine were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

Further raids are being conducted to arrest other accused and the investigation is underway.

The Director Islamabad Zone appreciated the efforts of the FIA team for their excellent performance.

The FIA spokesperson said indiscriminate actions against fake and illegal institutions would continue.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Education Social Media Rawalpindi Circle Money Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

37 minutes ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

37 minutes ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

37 minutes ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

47 minutes ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

36 minutes ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

36 minutes ago
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

36 minutes ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

1 hour ago
 Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outs ..

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

36 minutes ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

48 minutes ago
 Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic so ..

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

48 minutes ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan