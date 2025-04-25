FIA Nabs Ringleader Of Illegal Human Organ Transplant Gang In Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle arrested the ringleader of a gang involved in illegal kidney transplants, as part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown on the illegal organ trade.
A FIA spokesperson said here on Friday, the arrested individual, identified as Muhammad Irfan Aslam, was deeply involved in the illegal buying and selling of human organs, especially kidneys.
The arrest came after a complaint was filed by an affected citizen. Investigations revealed that the accused prepared fake tissue-matching reports to facilitate unlawful kidney transplants. He allegedly extorted millions of rupees from patients and arranged surgeries in private hospitals.
The suspect had been on the radar of FIA Lahore Zone since 2024. Preliminary investigations suggest that multiple accomplices and facilitators were part of this illegal network.
FIA officials confirmed that further arrests will follow based on the information obtained during interrogation. The suspect will be formally charged with solid evidence and brought to justice, said Sarfaraz Virk,Director FIA Lahore Zone. He urged the public to report any information related to the illegal trade or transplant of human organs to the nearest FIA office immediately. “None will be allowed to play with human lives,” Sarfaraz asserted.
