FIA Nabs Six Illegal Money Changers; Recovers Huge Amount

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 11:30 AM

FIA nabs six illegal money changers; recovers huge amount

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :During an on-going crackdown against illegal money changers and persons involved in the business of Hundi across the province, the FIA KP zone on Tuesday arrested six accused including one Afghan national from different cities of the province and recovered huge amounts of local and foreign currencies.

According to FIA KP, the crackdowns were conducted in Bannu, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, and Abbottabad. The accused were identified as Zaharullah, Abdul Malik, Abdullah Nazir, Badshah Noor, Jahanzeb, and Izatullah.

FIA teams recovered PKR Rs 863,000, 1090 Qatari Riyals, 500 Saudi Riyals, and 300 US Dollars from the accused besides receipts of Hundi and mobile phones used in the transfer of money.

