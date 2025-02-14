Open Menu

FIA Nabs Suspect In 6m Visa Fraud, Human Trafficking Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone, in a significant operation against human traffickers, arrested an accused involved in visa fraud and human smuggling in the Sheikhupura area on Friday.

A spokesperson said that the suspect, Shiraz Arif, deceived innocent citizens through visa scams.

He extorted Rs 6 million from a citizen by promising employment in the UK, but failed to fulfill his commitment. After receiving the large sum of money, the suspect went into hiding.

Director FIA Gujranwala Zone, Abdul Qadir Qamar, said that the crackdown on individuals involved in human trafficking was ongoing. "Those who play with innocent lives will be brought to justice," Qamar added.

He further emphasized that a zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking was being strictly enforced.

