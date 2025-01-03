Open Menu

FIA Nabs Suspect Involved In Human Trafficking And Visa Fraud

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 01:20 PM

FIA nabs suspect involved in human trafficking and visa fraud

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) composite Circle Multan on Friday apprehended a suspect while raiding in Mian Chunnu who was involved in human trafficking and visa fraud.

According to FIA spokesperson here on Friday,the suspect -- Tahir Mushtaq swindled Rs 7.

6 million from 36 citizens promising them for job in Dubai and Oman but failed to deliver and went into hiding.He had been wanted by authorities since 2018 and seven cases were registered against him in the FIA Multan Zone.

Further investigation was underway,said spokesperson.

Related Topics

Multan Dubai Oman Job Circle Federal Investigation Agency Visa 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

16 minutes ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

45 minutes ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

5 hours ago
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Monte ..

Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..

13 hours ago
 166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed ..

166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire

14 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..

14 hours ago
 Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outsi ..

Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say

14 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New O ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan