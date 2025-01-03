FIA Nabs Suspect Involved In Human Trafficking And Visa Fraud
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 01:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) composite Circle Multan on Friday apprehended a suspect while raiding in Mian Chunnu who was involved in human trafficking and visa fraud.
According to FIA spokesperson here on Friday,the suspect -- Tahir Mushtaq swindled Rs 7.
6 million from 36 citizens promising them for job in Dubai and Oman but failed to deliver and went into hiding.He had been wanted by authorities since 2018 and seven cases were registered against him in the FIA Multan Zone.
Further investigation was underway,said spokesperson.
