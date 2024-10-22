FIA nabs suspect involving in human trafficking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) composite circle on Tuesday apprehended suspect involving in human trafficking.

According to FIA officials,the suspect namely as Syed Naqeeb Mohiduddin was arrested during a raid.

The suspect allegedly took Rs 550,000 from a citizen,promising a job in Saudi Arabia but failed to deliver and subsequently went into hiding.

Further investigation was underway.