FIA Nabs Suspect Involving In Misinformation And Incitement

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 11:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended a suspect involved in spreading false information on social media and inciting the public against the state,here on Friday.

According to FIA officials,the suspect Muhammad Younis was arrested in a raid conducted in Mian Channu,district Khanewal.

The accused allegedly spread misinformation about false assault claims,creating panic among the public.

During the raid,FIA seized mobile phone,social media accounts and other evidences linked to his activities recovered form suspect.

FIA registered a case against the accused while further investigation was underway.

