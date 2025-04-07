FIA NCB Interpol Arrests Two Fugitives In UAE After Three Years On Run
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has successfully apprehended two fugitives wanted in serious criminal cases, following a major operation by the FIA's National Central Bureau (NCB) and Interpol.
A spokesperson said here on Monday, two suspects, Ali Zaib and Waleed Sajjad, had been evading arrest for the past three years for charges of murder and attempted murder.
The suspects were arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being tracked through international coordination. They were wanted by the Punjab Police, with cases registered against them under sections of murder and attempted murder.
Both suspects had fled abroad after committing the crimes and were listed in the Red Notices issued by FIA NCB Interpol.
Upon their arrest, the suspects were transferred to Islamabad Airport and later handed over to Punjab Police authorities.
FIA NCB remains equipped with modern technology, enabling 24/7 communication with international law enforcement agencies to track down fugitives worldwide. The agency continues to utilize all available resources to ensure the apprehension of criminals on the run, added spokesperson.
