FIA Nets Six MEPCO Staffers For Stealing Transformers, Wires From Burewala

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:33 AM

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transformers, wires from Burewala

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended six Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) for alleged stealing of transformers, wires and other equipment from Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended six Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) for alleged stealing of transformers, wires and other equipment from Burewala.

Sources in FIA said on Wednesday evening that two line superintendents(LS)of Vehari circle , Safdar Imam and Zia Ul Haq, besides four staffers including Abdul Hameed and Waqar Anjumn on a tip off.

The team recovered transformers connecting rads, wires and other items from a private store on identification of arrested staffers, they informed.

FIA registered two separate FIRs and extended the interrogation in the case, they concluded.

