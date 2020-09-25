FIA nets two fraudulent from Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Cyber crime wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) nabbed two fraudulent here Friday allegedly involved in cheating people using name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Deputy Director FIA, Hassan Jaleel told media that they had recovered two laptops, 21 mobile phones and 41 sims from their possession.

The fraudulent included Muhammad Yousuf and Younis were taken into custody during a raid conducted by inspctors Mashood Jameel and sub-inspector Tahir Mahmood under his supervision, Mr Jaleel informed.

He warned people to beware of such fraudulent who cheat them through fake messages.