UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Nets Two Fraudulent From Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

FIA nets two fraudulent from Bahawalpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Cyber crime wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) nabbed two fraudulent here Friday allegedly involved in cheating people using name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Deputy Director FIA, Hassan Jaleel told media that they had recovered two laptops, 21 mobile phones and 41 sims from their possession.

The fraudulent included Muhammad Yousuf and Younis were taken into custody during a raid conducted by inspctors Mashood Jameel and sub-inspector Tahir Mahmood under his supervision, Mr Jaleel informed.

He warned people to beware of such fraudulent who cheat them through fake messages.

Related Topics

Mobile Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Media From

Recent Stories

National players join domestic teams for National ..

18 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

28 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

31 minutes ago

Asad reviews FETP projects under PSDP

6 minutes ago

2 injured in training plane crash in northern Iran ..

6 minutes ago

Greta calls for more climate pressure on decision- ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.