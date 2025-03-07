FIA Observes 'Interpol Remembrance Day' To Honor Martyred Police Officers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A solemn ceremony was held at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Headquarters on Friday to mark 'Interpol Remembrance Day', honoring police officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
Led by FIA Director General Jan Muhammad, the ceremony included a floral wreath-laying at the Martyrs' Memorial in tribute to those who dedicated their lives to public safety and the rule of law.
“March 7 serves as a day to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by police martyrs,” stated DG FIA Jan Muhammad.
“We stand in solidarity with the families of these fallen heroes, and we honor their memory. Their sacrifices for the rule of law and the protection of citizens will always be cherished and remembered.”
A series of events and sessions were also organized at the FIA Headquarters to reflect on the contributions of these brave individuals. Interpol Remembrance Day is observed worldwide each year to recognize the dedication and sacrifices of law enforcement officers who lost their lives in service.
