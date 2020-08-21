UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Official Meets Chairman Complaint Cell

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:54 PM

FIA official meets Chairman Complaint Cell

Assistant Director, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur region visited Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur office and held meeting with the Chairman of the Cell

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Director, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur region visited Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur office and held meeting with the Chairman of the Cell.

According to a press release issued here, Assistant Director, FIA Bahawalpur, Ghazanfar Abbas visited CM Complaint Cell Bahawalpur office and held meeting with the Chairman, Javed Khan Daulatzai.

Secretary, CM Complaint Cell Bahawalpur region, Taimore Sameen Khan and staff officer, Malik Jahanzeb were also present.

The FIA official informed Daulatzai that his department had been working on crimes pertaining to cyber and banking. He further said that FIA had taken actions against those involved in financial corruption, bribery and other misconducts in federal government departments.

Daulatzai told Abbas that CM Complaint Cell had played important role in resolution of issues and problems confronted by people of Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Corruption Resolution Chief Minister Bahawalpur Federal Investigation Agency Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 vaccine to seek regulatory review in Octo ..

2 minutes ago

Hot weather turns pleasant in city

2 minutes ago

PDA introduces e-bidding to facilitate contractors ..

2 minutes ago

Libyan Sides Declare Ceasefire, Demilitarized Zone ..

6 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister Promises Free Coronavirus Vac ..

6 minutes ago

Doctors Treating Navalny Looking at 5 Undisclosed ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.