FIA official meets Chairman Complaint Cell

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Director, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur region visited Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur office and held meeting with the Chairman of the Cell.

According to a press release issued here, Assistant Director, FIA Bahawalpur, Ghazanfar Abbas visited CM Complaint Cell Bahawalpur office and held meeting with the Chairman, Javed Khan Daulatzai.

Secretary, CM Complaint Cell Bahawalpur region, Taimore Sameen Khan and staff officer, Malik Jahanzeb were also present.

The FIA official informed Daulatzai that his department had been working on crimes pertaining to cyber and banking. He further said that FIA had taken actions against those involved in financial corruption, bribery and other misconducts in federal government departments.

Daulatzai told Abbas that CM Complaint Cell had played important role in resolution of issues and problems confronted by people of Bahawalpur.