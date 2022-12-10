UrduPoint.com

FIA Official Shot Dead In Laki Marwat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 03:40 PM

FIA official shot dead in Laki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :A senior official of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was shot dead in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to private media reports, FIA Deputy Director of Dera Ismail Khan Region Inamullah Khan was targeted in Taja Zai area in Ghazni khel Police Station precincts.

  As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy police force reached the spot and cordoned off the area, and started an operation, while the body of the victim was shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Initially, the incident seemed to be a case of personal animosity, but it would be premature to speculate about the death, said a private channel quoting police sources.

Related Topics

Dead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Ghazni Dera Ismail Khan Lakki Marwat Federal Investigation Agency Media

Recent Stories

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in ..

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

18 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

2 hours ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

2 hours ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

2 hours ago
 Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Hor ..

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss ..

2 hours ago
 Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN Gene ..

Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly was held

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.