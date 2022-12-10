FIA official shot dead in Laki Marwat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :A senior official of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was shot dead in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to private media reports, FIA Deputy Director of Dera Ismail Khan Region Inamullah Khan was targeted in Taja Zai area in Ghazni khel Police Station precincts.

As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy police force reached the spot and cordoned off the area, and started an operation, while the body of the victim was shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Initially, the incident seemed to be a case of personal animosity, but it would be premature to speculate about the death, said a private channel quoting police sources.