FIA officials undergo self-defence, firearms safety course

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A 24-members of Counter Terrorism Wing, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Karachi led by Additional Director FIA Shahzad Zafar Choudary participated in self-defence and firearms safety course organized at Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters.

During the training, the participants were briefed about martial arts, use of different types of weapons and regarding the safety precautions while using various weapons, according to spokesperson for SSU Sindh Police on Thursday.

Later, the delegation also made practical shooting.

The delegation also visited various sections of SSU headquarters and lauded the professional standards maintained and efforts to further enhance the capabilities of SSU commandos.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed met with the delegation and appreciated their participation in the course.

Later, SP SSU Irum Awan presented certificates to the participants.