FIA Offloaded Passenger Traveling On Fake Passport

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM

FIA offloaded passenger traveling on fake passport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The FIA Immigration officials at Peshawar Airport on Saturday offloaded a passenger travelling on alleged fake documents.

This was stated by the spokesman of the FIA soon after offloading a passenger named Amit Shah who was travelling to Austria from flight No. EK637.

The spokesman said that a passenger named Amit Shah was travelling to Austria from flight number EK637, carrying a fake Afghan passport with no UV light features displayed on the passport.

The visa pages of the passport were simply numbered instead of a laser, the spokesman said. According to a preliminary investigation, the alleged accused obtained the passport from the Austrian resident agent.

Later, the alleged accused was handed over to FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Peshawar for legal action, the spokesperson added.

