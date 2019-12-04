FIA on the way to launch investigation against Khawaja Asif on alleged corruption in GEPCO

(@imziishan)

A case is likely to be opened against PML-N leader Khwaja Asif on basis of his alleged involvement in corruption and embezzlement in GEPCO

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) A case is likely to be opened against PML-N leader Khwaja Asif on basis of his alleged involvement in corruption and embezzlement in GEPCO.According to media reports, Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has started investigation into alleged corruption and financial irregularities particulalry with reference to appointments made in Gujranwala Electric Power Company in 2015.

These appointments were made during former minister for water and electric Khwaja Asif tenure .FIA has issued notice to GEPCO CEO to provide complete record of appointments.