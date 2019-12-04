FIA opens inquiry CDA officials

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has opened an inquiry against the officers of CDA estate and building control department

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has opened an inquiry against the officers of CDA estate and building control department.The inner sources have disclosed that CDA BCS and Land officers have allegedly started hiding the record of building and plots files.According to the investigation report more than 225 buildings had committed the violations of building laws and more than eighty complaints received by CDA against 140 buildings.Sources stated that responsible authority hasn't taken against by-law violators and trying to settle matters with them.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) time and again asked CDA take action but it didn't.It also pointed out that CDA has pointed violations of its by-laws in more than 110 agro-farms that would yield nearly Rs2 billion in fines if regularised by their owners.Sources further disclosed that Islamabad Zone-4 consist of 75000 achar as several illegal housing societies had established on that land.