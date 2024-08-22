FIA organizes 3-day workshop on anti-money laundering, countering financial crimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) organized a 3-day training event including a joint workshop on financial intelligence for hawala and a zonal conference on anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism with the assistance of FCDO’s UPSCALE Programme.

The workshop was also participated by officers of Intelligence & Investigation- Inland Revenue (FBR) and Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU).

The opening and closing ceremonies were addressed by Additional Director General FIA Mr. Jan Muhammad, Director General AML/CFT Authority, Dr. Ehsan Sadiq, Director General Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) Ms.

Lubna Farooq Malik and Counsellor for Security and Justice, British High Commission Mr. Joseph Whittle.

The workshop and the conference focused on the capacity building of the officers in investigating money laundering, particularly about hawala/hundi, and the implementation of FATF standards.

The chief guests lauded Pakistan’s commitment to implementing FATF standards and underscored the sustainability of efforts.

This initiative by FIA reaffirms their mission to continue investigating of financial and cross-border crimes including money laundering and financing of terrorism.