Open Menu

FIA Organizes 3-day Workshop On Anti-money Laundering, Countering Financial Crimes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 08:03 PM

FIA organizes 3-day workshop on anti-money laundering, countering financial crimes

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) organized a 3-day training event including a joint workshop on financial intelligence for hawala and a zonal conference on anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism with the assistance of FCDO’s UPSCALE Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) organized a 3-day training event including a joint workshop on financial intelligence for hawala and a zonal conference on anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism with the assistance of FCDO’s UPSCALE Programme.

The workshop was also participated by officers of Intelligence & Investigation- Inland Revenue (FBR) and Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU).

The opening and closing ceremonies were addressed by Additional Director General FIA Mr. Jan Muhammad, Director General AML/CFT Authority, Dr. Ehsan Sadiq, Director General Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) Ms.

Lubna Farooq Malik and Counsellor for Security and Justice, British High Commission Mr. Joseph Whittle.

The workshop and the conference focused on the capacity building of the officers in investigating money laundering, particularly about hawala/hundi, and the implementation of FATF standards.

The chief guests lauded Pakistan’s commitment to implementing FATF standards and underscored the sustainability of efforts.

This initiative by FIA reaffirms their mission to continue investigating of financial and cross-border crimes including money laundering and financing of terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Money Federal Investigation Agency FBR Financial Action Task Force Event

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan