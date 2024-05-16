FIA Peshawar Zone Carry Out 10 Raid Operations Against Illegal Electricity Connection
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The FIA Peshawar Zone Anti-Corruption Circle conducted 10 different raid operations wherein electricity was being stolen by illegal direct connection, meter tampering, and irregular connections were also removed on the spot.
According to the FIA spokesman, the raids were carried out by Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar, and the raiding operations were conducted in the areas of Landi Arbab sub-division Peshawar wherein electricity was being stolen by illegal direct connection, meter tampering, and irregular connection at the mentioned places.
In the course of action, Pesco officials disconnected the illegal connections on the spot, and cable and other equipment used for illegal electricity supply were also seized, FIA spokesman said.
The national exchequer was losing millions of rupees due to electricity theft, FIA spokesman said.
Dues of Rs. 3,13000 were recovered from 10 consumers and 90 electricity connections were inspected in the area of Lower Pistakhara Peshawar due to over-billing, the spokesman of the FIA said. Overbilling of 15775 units was reported on 09 connections during inspection and special raiding teams have been formed by FIA in all circles, the FIA spokesman said.
FIA is tightening the cordon against the elements involved in electricity theft and the raiding teams are conducting joint operations with the concerned authorities with all resources being used to arrest the accused involved in the illegal use of electricity, the FIA Spokesman said.
