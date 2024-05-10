FIA Peshawar zone conducted major operations against fake drugs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) FIA Peshawar have conducted major operations during the last two days against fake and prohibited drugs which are available in the local markets for sale, a FIA spokesman said here Friday.

Giving details about the major operations in different areas, the spokesman said that FIA Peshawar Zone officials have conducted nine raids in different areas across Peshawar and checked different drug stores including Bangash Pharmacy Peshawar, Corner Pharmacy Peshawar, Al-Kazmi Medical Store Abbottabad, various pharmacies and medical stores located in Namak Mandi.

The raid was also conducted in the Taj Syringe Manufacturing Factory located in Gadoon Amazai Industrial Area, Swabi wherein the raid was carried out on the information of FIA Islamabad zone. The said factory was found involved in violation of Drape Act and manufacturing banned syringes, FIA spokesman said.

A huge number of prohibited syringes were being manufactured in the factory, the spokesman of the FIA confirmed. The manufacturing of said syringe was banned, he informed.

Drug inspector was also accompanied by the FIA in raid operations, the spokesman said.

As a result of operations at other medical stores and pharmacies, a large quantity of prohibited drugs were also recovered. The exported drugs include banned drugs like Vega, Cargo, Tagnar, Supratex, Arimidex, Move Cream, Mytica, Magnet, and Toric Injection, FIA spokesman said.

Prohibited drugs were seized and samples were sent to drug testing laboratories with inquiries of the cases having been registered. FIR will be registered after receiving the detailed report of the drug testing laboratory, FIA spokesman said.