Open Menu

FIA Peshawar Zone Conducts 14 Raid Operations Against Electricity Thefts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM

FIA Peshawar Zone conducts 14 raid operations against electricity thefts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar Zone conducted as many as 14 raids and registered 13 inquiries against the elements involved in electricity theft here on Wednesday.

According to the FIA spokesman, the raids were conducted by Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar, Composite Circle Mardan and Composite Circle Abbottabad.

According to the preliminary investigation, electricity was being stolen from shops, houses, poultry farms and tube wells directly from the main line and by tampering with meters. Raids were conducted on shops, houses and offices located in Swabi sub-division, Naguman Chowk Peshawar, Nisata District Charsadda, Charsadda Road Peshawar and Battagram, the spokesperson informed.

He said that electricity was being stolen by illegal direct connection, meter tampering and irregular connection at the mentioned places.

In the course of action, he said that PESCO officials disconnected the illegal connections on the spot and Cable and other equipment used for illegal electricity supply were also seized, the official said. He said that the national exchequer was losing millions of rupees due to electricity theft.

The spokesperson disclosed that 75 electricity meters in government offices and commercial connections were inspected for over-billing. Over-billing of 3929 units was reported on 07 connections during inspection and special raiding teams have been formed by FIA in all circles, he added.

FIA is tightening the cordon against the elements involved in electricity theft, the spokesperson said, adding, that the raiding teams are conducting joint operations with the concerned authorities and all resources are being used to arrest the accused.

APP/ijz/1305

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Abbottabad Road Mardan Circle Charsadda Swabi Federal Investigation Agency All From Government Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

2 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

15 hours ago
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

15 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

19 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

20 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

20 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

22 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan