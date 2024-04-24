FIA Peshawar Zone Conducts 14 Raid Operations Against Electricity Thefts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar Zone conducted as many as 14 raids and registered 13 inquiries against the elements involved in electricity theft here on Wednesday.
According to the FIA spokesman, the raids were conducted by Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar, Composite Circle Mardan and Composite Circle Abbottabad.
According to the preliminary investigation, electricity was being stolen from shops, houses, poultry farms and tube wells directly from the main line and by tampering with meters. Raids were conducted on shops, houses and offices located in Swabi sub-division, Naguman Chowk Peshawar, Nisata District Charsadda, Charsadda Road Peshawar and Battagram, the spokesperson informed.
He said that electricity was being stolen by illegal direct connection, meter tampering and irregular connection at the mentioned places.
In the course of action, he said that PESCO officials disconnected the illegal connections on the spot and Cable and other equipment used for illegal electricity supply were also seized, the official said. He said that the national exchequer was losing millions of rupees due to electricity theft.
The spokesperson disclosed that 75 electricity meters in government offices and commercial connections were inspected for over-billing. Over-billing of 3929 units was reported on 07 connections during inspection and special raiding teams have been formed by FIA in all circles, he added.
FIA is tightening the cordon against the elements involved in electricity theft, the spokesperson said, adding, that the raiding teams are conducting joint operations with the concerned authorities and all resources are being used to arrest the accused.
APP/ijz/1305
