FIA Peshawar Zone recovers fake medicine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar Zone recovered a big consignment of fake medicines worth millions of rupees here on Saturday.

FIA conducted the first raid in Gulbahar Anam Sanam Chowk, the accused named Dawood, Sulaiman and Muhammad Ali were arrested. Fake medicines worth Rs 250,000 were to be smuggled to other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan were seized.

In its second raid, at the house of the accused named Shoaib, the value of seized fake drugs of worth Rs. 40.35 million.

In the initial statement Shoaib confessed that Dr Fawad had given fake medicines on the partnership.

The FIA conducted a third raid on Dr Fawad’s godown from where fake medicines worth Rs. 2.8 million were recovered. The accused Dr Fawad revealed that fake medicines were brought from Charsadda Razar and Shabqadar.

Likewise, during the fourth raid was conducted at a house in Charsadda Razar, drugs manufacturing and packing machinery was recovered and large quantities of tablets and injections of various companies were recovered.

The accused Marifat Shah was arrested and drugs worth Rs 5 million were recovered.