Open Menu

FIA Peshawar Zone Recovers Fake Medicine

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

FIA Peshawar Zone recovers fake medicine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar Zone recovered a big consignment of fake medicines worth millions of rupees here on Saturday.

FIA conducted the first raid in Gulbahar Anam Sanam Chowk, the accused named Dawood, Sulaiman and Muhammad Ali were arrested. Fake medicines worth Rs 250,000 were to be smuggled to other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan were seized.

In its second raid, at the house of the accused named Shoaib, the value of seized fake drugs of worth Rs. 40.35 million.

In the initial statement Shoaib confessed that Dr Fawad had given fake medicines on the partnership.

The FIA conducted a third raid on Dr Fawad’s godown from where fake medicines worth Rs. 2.8 million were recovered. The accused Dr Fawad revealed that fake medicines were brought from Charsadda Razar and Shabqadar.

Likewise, during the fourth raid was conducted at a house in Charsadda Razar, drugs manufacturing and packing machinery was recovered and large quantities of tablets and injections of various companies were recovered.

The accused Marifat Shah was arrested and drugs worth Rs 5 million were recovered.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Drugs Charsadda Razar Muhammad Ali Federal Investigation Agency From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

42 minutes ago
 Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

5 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

14 hours ago
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

14 hours ago
 Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar Univ ..

Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC

14 hours ago
 Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in ..

Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra

14 hours ago
 Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes ..

Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..

14 hours ago
 PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

14 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan