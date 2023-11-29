Open Menu

FIA Peshawar Zone Recovers Rs 862.9mln Local, Foreign Currencies In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

FIA Peshawar Zone recovers Rs 862.9mln local, foreign currencies in 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) FIA Peshawar Zone intensified crackdowns against elements involved in Hundi and illegal Currency exchange business during the current year and recovered local and foreign currencies worth Rs 862.9 million.

During the current year, Peshawar Zone conducted 261 raids against illegal money exchangers l, registered 282 cases and arrested 333 accused, said spokesman of FIA Peshawar Zone.

The arrested accused were involved in currency exchange without license.

During the raids, FIA Peshawar zone recovered 126,930 US Dollars and other currencies worth more than 63.7 million rupees.

More than 762.8 million Pakistani rupees were also recovered.

The official said that support of law enforcement agencies was also obtained for the arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Business Currency Exchange Money Federal Investigation Agency Hundi Million

Recent Stories

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

2 hours ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

2 hours ago

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

4 hours ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

4 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

15 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

15 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan