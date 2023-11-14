FIA presents 6 witnesses before Special Court in cypher case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday presented six witnesses before the Special Court of Official Secrets Acts hearing the cipher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and vice chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday presented six witnesses before the Special Court of Official Secrets Acts hearing the cipher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and vice chairman.

Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain of the Special Court heard the case in the Adiala Jail.

Witness Iqra Ahraf was cross-examined by the defence council, while another witness Haseeb Bin Aziz recorded his initial statement.

The court adjourned the case until November 17.