FIA Presents 6 Witnesses Before Special Court In Cypher Case
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 08:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday presented six witnesses before the Special Court of Official Secrets Acts hearing the cipher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and vice chairman.
Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain of the Special Court heard the case in the Adiala Jail.
Witness Iqra Ahraf was cross-examined by the defence council, while another witness Haseeb Bin Aziz recorded his initial statement.