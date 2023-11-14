Open Menu

FIA Presents 6 Witnesses Before Special Court In Cypher Case

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 08:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday presented six witnesses before the Special Court of Official Secrets Acts hearing the cipher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and vice chairman.

Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain of the Special Court heard the case in the Adiala Jail.

Witness Iqra Ahraf was cross-examined by the defence council, while another witness Haseeb Bin Aziz recorded his initial statement.

The court adjourned the case until November 17.

