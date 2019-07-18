FIA raids Nasir Butt’s property in Dhok Ratta

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The FIA has confiscated important documents.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has raided Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) UK leader Nasir Butt’s dera.

Media reports said that Nasir Butt’s dera is known by the name of Haji House in Dhok Ratta.

Nasir Butt is one of the central characters of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik’s video. He had fled to London before the footage was revealed.

Nasir Butt’s brother is also scared of FIA and is on the run.

The FIA will keep Nasir Butt’s dera under its surveillance.

In a press conference, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s sympathiser Nasir Butt.

The judge, however, later denied the video and claimed that what he said has been taken out of context.

He filed an FIR against at the FIA's Cyber Crime Centre against six people who made and distributed a his video. These six people are Mian Tariq Mehmood, Mian Raza, Nasir Janjua, Nasir Butt, Khurram Yousuf and Mehar Ghulam Jillani. The FIR has been filed under sections 13, 20, 21 and 24 of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and includes Section 8 of the Cyber Crime Act.

Judge Malik sentenced Nawaz to prison for seven years after convicting him in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

In his FIR, he said 15 years ago, Mian Tariq Mehmood drugged him and made an ‘unethical’ video of him. He then tried to blackmail the judge with it.

Malik says Mehmood then sold it to PML-N leader Mian Raza a few months ago.

Nasir Janjua and others showed him that video and tried to blackmail him, he contended, adding that they pressured him to give that statement. However, he realised after watching Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders' press conference that they had tampered with the video.