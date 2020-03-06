UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Raids Protector Immigrant Office Batkhela

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

FIA raids Protector Immigrant Office Batkhela

The Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) on Friday raided a Protector of Immigrant office at Batkhela in connection with corruption charges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) on Friday raided a Protector of Immigrant office at Batkhela in connection with corruption charges.

In the swoop, the FIA special team arrested three touts who were allegedly involved in extorting money from citizens for staff of the protector office.

Additional Director FIA Dr Mian Saeed said the team had taken several documents into custody and initiated inquiry against staff of the protector office including its deputy director.

He said that inquiry would be transparently conducted and chances of collusion of the FIA with corrupt officials of protector office would also be examined.

He said that staffers of the protector office would take thousands of rupees as commission for one stamp from a poor labourer who want to go abroad for employment.

Related Topics

Corruption Poor Money Federal Investigation Agency From Employment

Recent Stories

Attacks on Palestinian protestors: Israeli sniper ..

1 minute ago

Blast in Tunis district home to US embassy: minist ..

1 minute ago

Intermittent rain likely in capital:MET Office

1 minute ago

Meeting of Russia-Sudan Committee Postponed Over C ..

1 minute ago

Brent Crude Falls Below $48 Per Barrel for 1st Tim ..

1 minute ago

Govt fulfilled its legal responsibility of writing ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.