FIA raids Protector Immigrant Office Batkhela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) on Friday raided a Protector of Immigrant office at Batkhela in connection with corruption charges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) on Friday raided a Protector of Immigrant office at Batkhela in connection with corruption charges.

In the swoop, the FIA special team arrested three touts who were allegedly involved in extorting money from citizens for staff of the protector office.

Additional Director FIA Dr Mian Saeed said the team had taken several documents into custody and initiated inquiry against staff of the protector office including its deputy director.

He said that inquiry would be transparently conducted and chances of collusion of the FIA with corrupt officials of protector office would also be examined.

He said that staffers of the protector office would take thousands of rupees as commission for one stamp from a poor labourer who want to go abroad for employment.