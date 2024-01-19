Open Menu

FIA Rawalpindi Zone Arrests Human Smugglers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Federal Investigation Agnecy (FIA), Rawalpindi Zone on Friday arrested human smugglers in two different raids.

FIA team, under supervision of SI Shams Khan Gondal SHO, Inspector Sarwat Durrani, ASI Niaz Mir, and FC Kashf ur Rahman, arrested Muhammad Zahid s/o Khan Bahadur, r/o Qasimabad Rawalpindi, in a raid.

Zahid was wanted to FIA in the FIR No. 18/2024, dated 17-01-2024, under sections 18, 22 EO Golra Mor, for being allegedly involved in human smuggling.

Zahid allegedly deceived Farrukh Ammar while extorting a hefty sum of Rs. 400,000 on the pretext of sending his son abroad for employment but decieved him.

The operation was headed by Deputy Director AHTC Rawalpindi, Kamran Amir Khan (PSP, QPM) upon the directions of Director FIA Rana Abdul Jabbar in a drive against human smugglers.

Meanwhile in another raid, the FIA team arrested accused Amjad Hussain s/o Manzoor Hussain r/o Chakwal in case FIR No. 12/2024 dated 17-01-2024 U/s 34, 109, 406, 420 PPC.

The accused was arrested on the allegation that he allegedly extorted Rs 8,550,000/- from the complainant namely Shahid Iqbal s/o Muhammad Rafique r/o Chakwal and his 36 friends/ relatives on the pretext to send them to Saudi Arabia for Umrah but defrauded later.

He neither provided the visa nor returned the extored money.

The accused was arrested from Golra Mor and further investigation was underway.

