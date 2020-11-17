UrduPoint.com
FIA Receives 7577 Complaints Against Fraudulent Callers During Ongoing Year

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:18 PM

Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) received a total of 7,577 complaints during current year regarding unsolicited and fraudulent calls where common people were financially deceived

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) received a total of 7,577 complaints during current year regarding unsolicited and fraudulent calls where common people were financially deceived.

Under sections 13, 14 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, the source said that CCW received total 7577 complaints during current year of which 1,277 were converted into inquiry and only 14 cases were registered in this regard.

He said that CCW-FIA tracks and traces the owner of such SIMs and interrogates them. The interrogation revealed that all such SIMs were activated fraudulently by using different fraudulent techniques like silicon thumb impression etc.

He admitted that after biometric verification such SIMs can be used for unsolicited calls after biometric verification. Under section 17 PECA, he said that it is mandate of PTA to check and monitor the illegal SIMs biometric verification.

During current year, he said the FIA CCW had registered seven FIRs under section 17 of PECA and arrested seven accused. He added that seven biometric verification devices � 2,045 silicon thumb impressions and 5,400 sheets � along with voters' lists were recovered from their possession.

