FIA receives no response from Indian witnesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned hearing on Mumbai Attack case due to no response of Indian witnesses to the court summons.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s Prosecutor Akram Qureshi appeared before the court of Raja Jawad Abbas and informed the court that the Indian witnesses were served notices through foreign office and department was still waiting of their response.

At this, the court adjourned the case till September 8.