FIA Records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s Statements
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:14 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday recorded the statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Spokesperson Raoof Hassan.
The sources within the FIA Cyber Crime said that the officials interrogated Raoof Hassan for four hours, while Barrister Gohar was questioned for two hours.
The investigative team provided both leaders with a questionnaire consisting of 21 questions.
The questionnaire included inquiries about who managed the PTI X account in their absence, who is authorized to upload content during their absence, and the reasons for not deleting the controversial tweet yet.
The sources said that both leaders submitted separate written responses to the investigative team. After submitting the responses, both leaders also recorded separate statements.
Following the review of their statements by the investigative team, they would be summoned again.
Barrister Gohar Khan and Raoof Hassan expressed confidence in appearing before the FIA again when required. They also appreciated the humility shown by the FIA through refreshments.
After the interrogation, Rauf Hassan left without answering media questions.
