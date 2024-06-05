Open Menu

FIA Records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s Statements

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:14 PM

FIA records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s statements

The sources say that the investigative team provided both leaders with a questionnaire consisting of 21 questions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday recorded the statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Spokesperson Raoof Hassan.

The sources within the FIA Cyber Crime said that the officials interrogated Raoof Hassan for four hours, while Barrister Gohar was questioned for two hours.

The investigative team provided both leaders with a questionnaire consisting of 21 questions.

The questionnaire included inquiries about who managed the PTI X account in their absence, who is authorized to upload content during their absence, and the reasons for not deleting the controversial tweet yet.

The sources said that both leaders submitted separate written responses to the investigative team. After submitting the responses, both leaders also recorded separate statements.

Following the review of their statements by the investigative team, they would be summoned again.

Barrister Gohar Khan and Raoof Hassan expressed confidence in appearing before the FIA again when required. They also appreciated the humility shown by the FIA through refreshments.

After the interrogation, Rauf Hassan left without answering media questions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Media

Recent Stories

PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages

PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages

2 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 01 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 01 paisa against Dollar

15 minutes ago
 National Think-Tank, Good Governance Forum organi ..

National Think-Tank, Good Governance Forum organizes seminar on Khyber Pakhtunk ..

4 minutes ago
 PM invites Huawei to invest in Pakistan's safe cit ..

PM invites Huawei to invest in Pakistan's safe city, taxation, e-governance sect ..

4 minutes ago
 European stocks climb on eve of expected eurozone ..

European stocks climb on eve of expected eurozone rate cut

4 minutes ago
 SAU, COMSTECH join hands to support Yemeni scholar ..

SAU, COMSTECH join hands to support Yemeni scholars

4 minutes ago
Dacoits loot bank in DI Khan

Dacoits loot bank in DI Khan

4 minutes ago
 Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

4 hours ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan