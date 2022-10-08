UrduPoint.com

FIA Recovers 23 Transformers, Precious Oil From Two Illegal Power Workshops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2022 | 07:37 PM

FIA recovers 23 transformers, precious oil from two illegal power workshops

The Anti-Corruption, Circle Islamabad of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday has recovered 23 transformers, precious oil and copper besides substandard oil and silver coils from the two illegal power transformer workshops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption, Circle Islamabad of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday has recovered 23 transformers, precious oil and copper besides substandard oil and silver coils from the two illegal power transformer workshops.

According to spokesman of the FIA, during the raid, the valuable copper and oil were being stolen from the transformers of the Pakistan�Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) with the collusion of WAPDA officials.

He said the precious copper and oil were removed from the WAPDA's transformers and cheap and substandard oil and silver coils were inserted into them which had financially damaged the WAPDA.

The spokesman said the separate cases have been registered against the owners of both workshops and have been arrested on the spot while five WAPDA officials had also named in the cases and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Islamabad WAPDA Oil Circle Federal Investigation Agency Silver From

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

46 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

1 hour ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

2 hours ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

2 hours ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.