FIA recovers 23 transformers, precious oil from two illegal power workshops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption, Circle Islamabad of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday has recovered 23 transformers, precious oil and copper besides substandard oil and silver coils from the two illegal power transformer workshops.

According to spokesman of the FIA, during the raid, the valuable copper and oil were being stolen from the transformers of the Pakistan�Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) with the collusion of WAPDA officials.

He said the precious copper and oil were removed from the WAPDA's transformers and cheap and substandard oil and silver coils were inserted into them which had financially damaged the WAPDA.

The spokesman said the separate cases have been registered against the owners of both workshops and have been arrested on the spot while five WAPDA officials had also named in the cases and further investigation is underway.