FIA Recovers 3 Children Missing For 7 Years
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in collaboration with Interpol and Immigration authorities in Lahore has successfully recovered three children who had been missing for seven years.
According to a spokesman of the agency, the children, identified as Hussain Bashir Tarar, Khakan Bashir Tarar, and Aashal Bashir Tarar, were located at Lahore Airport upon their arrival from Italy.
The recovery was made possible after Interpol issued yellow notices regarding the children's disappearance, following a request from the Punjab Police in Hafizabad. Upon their arrival, FIA immigration officials promptly intervened and took custody of the children.
FIA Director General Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir commended the team's performance in successfully recovering the missing children. He emphasized that Interpol is continuously striving to locate missing children, and noted that the integration of Interpol's new system is yielding positive results.
"The new Interpol system has marked a new era in our efforts, making the recovery of missing children more efficient," stated DG FIA. He also praised Interpol's ongoing efforts in gathering and disseminating information regarding missing children.
Following their recovery, the children were handed over to the authorities from Punjab Police for further action.
