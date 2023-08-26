FIA recovers huge quantity of foreign currency, nabs three accused

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar on Saturday arrested three suspects involved in the illegal exchange of money (hundi) and confiscated huge amount of foreign

On the direction of Deputy Director Afzal Niazi accused Izzatullah was arrested from Torkhum having 51,000 Qatari Riyals and 49,000 Saudi riyals.

The arrest of the accused took place as a result of effective coordination between FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar and FIA Immigration Torkhum.

In another operation, an accused Muhammad Mujahid was arrested from Nishtarabad area having 2800 US dollars, 1600 New Zealand Dollars and 27,000 Pakistani rupees.

In a third operation, Shafiullah was arrested from Gambit, District Dir having 368000 Pakistani rupees.

The accused could not satisfy the valid reason of holding the recovered Currency.

A number of receipts related to Hundi reference were also recovered from them.

FIA registered cases against the accused under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act and started investigation.