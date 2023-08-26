Open Menu

FIA Recovers Huge Quantity Of Foreign Currency, Nabs Three Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2023 | 06:16 PM

FIA recovers huge quantity of foreign currency, nabs three accused

FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar on Saturday arrested three suspects involved in the illegal exchange of money (hundi) and confiscated huge amount of foreign<

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar on Saturday arrested three suspects involved in the illegal exchange of money (hundi) and confiscated huge amount of foreign

On the direction of Deputy Director Afzal Niazi accused Izzatullah was arrested from Torkhum having 51,000 Qatari Riyals and 49,000 Saudi riyals.

The arrest of the accused took place as a result of effective coordination between FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar and FIA Immigration Torkhum.

In another operation, an accused Muhammad Mujahid was arrested from Nishtarabad area having 2800 US dollars, 1600 New Zealand Dollars and 27,000 Pakistani rupees.

In a third operation, Shafiullah was arrested from Gambit, District Dir having 368000 Pakistani rupees.

The accused could not satisfy the valid reason of holding the recovered Currency.

A number of receipts related to Hundi reference were also recovered from them.

FIA registered cases against the accused under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act and started investigation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Exchange Saudi Circle Dir Money Federal Investigation Agency Hundi From New Zealand

Recent Stories

HESCO initiates monthly "Khuli Kachehri" to addres ..

HESCO initiates monthly "Khuli Kachehri" to address consumer issues

1 minute ago
 Rain in city; MD WASA issues high alert

Rain in city; MD WASA issues high alert

3 minutes ago
 65,000 liters Irani diesel, NCP items worth millio ..

65,000 liters Irani diesel, NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in DI Khan ..

3 minutes ago
 11 people injured in road accident

11 people injured in road accident

3 minutes ago
 US reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals extended dete ..

US reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals extended detention in Russia

3 minutes ago
 Child Protection Unit sets up in Rajanpur

Child Protection Unit sets up in Rajanpur

3 minutes ago
Woman injured in roof collapse in Sialkot

Woman injured in roof collapse in Sialkot

21 minutes ago
 Two Al Qaeda commanders among 8 terrorists arreste ..

Two Al Qaeda commanders among 8 terrorists arrested

21 minutes ago
 7 dead, 1,180 injured in Punjab road accidents

7 dead, 1,180 injured in Punjab road accidents

22 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for c ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for creation of job opportunities i ..

37 minutes ago
 Man kills son as pistol goes off

Man kills son as pistol goes off

47 minutes ago
 Sadaf Kanwal pens down touching tribute on Shahroz ..

Sadaf Kanwal pens down touching tribute on Shahroz's 38th birthday

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan