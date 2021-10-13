FIA recovers Rs.53 mln illegal local, foreign currency in last two weeks

Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) launched a crackdown and recovered approximately Rs 53 million amount of illegal national and foreign currencies and arrested 34 currency dealers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last two weeks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) launched a crackdown and recovered approximately Rs 53 million amount of illegal national and foreign currencies and arrested 34 Currency dealers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last two weeks.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Director FIA KP, Nasir Mahmood Satti said that the crackdown was taken against currency dealers who were involved in malpractices of transferring money through illegal means.

He informed that the cases have been registered against three foreign exchange companies and 13 currency dealers have been sent to jail for holding US Dollars under section MPO-3.

Nasir Satti said that the recovered currency included US$12,729, KSA Riyal 339,409, UAE Dirham 90,350, Euro 12,000, and other currencies worth two million Pakistani rupees.

He warned currency dealers of stern action against all those found guilty of illegal transactions and added that the crackdown would continue till the elimination of illegal Hundi and Hawala businesses.