FIA Register Cases Against National Saving Programme Officers Over Fraud With People

Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:27 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against four accused including officers who involved in making fraud in National Saving programme of worth million rupees.

According to media reports, 2 more accused were arrested who got million of rupees from parliamentarians by showing himself as federal minster for energy. FIA crackdown against fraudies is underway.Case has been registered against National saving programme officers and security guard who made fraud million of rupees.

Accused got more than 2 cror rupees from National saving programme.Accused has conducted fake signature of some account holder and take signature from clients on the name of issuing new saving certificate.

Accused Sajid Ahmad, Tariq Niazi, Cashier Junaid Ahmad and security guard Mohammad Junaid were declared criminals in departmental inquiry.

Later case has registered on National saving programme Assistant Director Report and investigation has been started.On the other hand 2 accused were arrested who got million of rupees from parliamentarian by showing himself as federal minister for energy.

Accused Mohammad Adnan had received million of rupees from parliamentarian with accomplice Mohammad Ayoub.Recently accused received more than 5 lac rupees from parliamentarian while during investigation further important revelations is being forecasted from accused.

