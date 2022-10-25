FIA registers 21 cases against human organ traffickers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered 21 cases against human organ traffickers since 2017 and nabbed 85 private persons for their alleged involvement in this crime.

"FIA had arrested the gangs of 16 doctors and 85-private people since 2017," the official source said adding that cases were registered against the culprits as a result of sting operations.

He said the government had taken actions in close coordination with Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) following information received from the reliable sources.

Also, he said the offences under Human Organ Transplant Act had been made schedule offence of the FIA vide statutory regulatory order 353(I)/2017 dated 31-03-2017.

He said that FIA would be more active against human organ traffickers and strict action would be ensured in future.