UrduPoint.com

FIA Registers 21 Cases Against Human Organ Traffickers

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

FIA registers 21 cases against human organ traffickers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered 21 cases against human organ traffickers since 2017 and nabbed 85 private persons for their alleged involvement in this crime.

"FIA had arrested the gangs of 16 doctors and 85-private people since 2017," the official source said adding that cases were registered against the culprits as a result of sting operations.

He said the government had taken actions in close coordination with Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) following information received from the reliable sources.

Also, he said the offences under Human Organ Transplant Act had been made schedule offence of the FIA vide statutory regulatory order 353(I)/2017 dated 31-03-2017.

He said that FIA would be more active against human organ traffickers and strict action would be ensured in future.

Related Topics

Federal Investigation Agency 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

1 hour ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

2 hours ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

2 hours ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

2 hours ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.