FIA Registers Case Against 11 Personnel On Direction Of IHC

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 06:05 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that a case had been registered against 11 police personnel in a matter pertaining to keeping the children in custody illegally

The FIA said that five accused out of the eleven have been arrested while the others were on pre-arrest bail.

Justice Babar Sattar of IHC heard the case filed by a woman Meraj Bibi against illegal custody of her children by the CIA personnel, a wing of Islamabad police.

The FIA submitted its report to the bench during the hearing.

The FIA said that the case challan would be submitted in next week to the trial court.

The state counsel on the occasion said that the Inspector General of Police, ICT had initiated departmental action against the police personnel and the accused had been served show-cause notices.

The court said that after the report of the FIA, it was disposing of the case.

