FIA registers case against companies involved in tax related frauds, arrests three

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday registered a case against the companies involved in issuing fake sales tax invoices and other tax related frauds and arrested three involved accused.

The FIA's Corporate Crime Circle Karachi registered the case under the directives of Public Accounts Committee, according to spokesman for the Agency.

Such companies caused loss of over Rs. 380 millions to national exchequer.

Arrested accused were identified as Siraj-ul-Haq, Syed Ali Furqan Zaidi and Muhammad Saleem. Further investigations were underway.