FIA Registers Case Against Ex-SHO, 10 Policemen Over Fake Encounter In Burewala

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against a former SHO of Model Town Police Station, Burewala, and 10 other police officials for allegedly killing a citizen in a staged police encounter.

According to the details, on April 6, 2023, shortly after a robbery in Gulshan Razza Town, Burewala, a police team led by the then-SHO Nasir Mehmood detained two suspects, Asif Kamboh and Shaban Jutt, residents of 525/EB. The police claimed the suspects had opened fire when asked to stop, but were overpowered and arrested. Cases were registered against them for attacking police and possessing illegal weapons.

During an investigation, Asif Kamboh was nominated in more than eight unsolved robbery cases where the accused were previously listed as unknown. On April 19, police filed another report, stating that while taking the two suspects for recovery near Chak 521/EB, three unidentified armed men — allegedly associates of the suspects — attacked the police.

In an exchange of fire, Asif Kamboh was killed while Shaban Jutt sustained serious injuries. The attackers reportedly escaped, and a case was filed at Sadar Police Station for a police encounter.

However, the deceased's widow, Khalida Parveen, a resident of 525/EB, contested the police account and approached the FIA, presenting evidence suggesting the encounter was staged. Following multiple inquiries and review of the evidence, the FIA has now registered a case against former SHO Inspector Nasir Mehmood, Sub-Inspectors Mazhar Fareed and Atif, Constables Ahsan Amin, Naveed Irfan, Iqbal, Saifullah, Abdul Waheed, Sarwar, and driver constables Majid Rasheed and Imran. The case has been registered under serious charges, including murder.

