FIA registers FIR against two Customs officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Lahore on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) against two officials of Pakistan Customs on the charge of misappropriation of foreign currency.

According to an FIA spokesman, the FIR was registered against Inspector Khalid Parvez Bhutta, current incharge and Superintendent Customs (R) Muhammad Yousaf Khan, and ex-incharge of warehouse of vlaueable godown, Customs House Lahore. A complaint was made by Pakistan Customs that misappropriation of foreign Currency worth Rs 140 million was made during the period of 2012-2019.

An FIA team was conducting raids to arrest the accused, the spokesman said.