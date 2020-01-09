UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Registers FIR Against Two Customs Officials

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:50 PM

FIA registers FIR against two Customs officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Lahore on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) against two officials of Pakistan Customs on the charge of misappropriation of foreign currency.

According to an FIA spokesman, the FIR was registered against Inspector Khalid Parvez Bhutta, current incharge and Superintendent Customs (R) Muhammad Yousaf Khan, and ex-incharge of warehouse of vlaueable godown, Customs House Lahore. A complaint was made by Pakistan Customs that misappropriation of foreign Currency worth Rs 140 million was made during the period of 2012-2019.

An FIA team was conducting raids to arrest the accused, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Circle Federal Investigation Agency FIR Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

1 hour ago

Four cops transferred in Punjab

9 minutes ago

Number of Polio refusal cases reduced in Bannu

9 minutes ago

The traders' representatives included Kashif Chaud ..

9 minutes ago

Local Government Ambassador Program inaugurated in ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.